This 5-Year-old Girl Is The Feminist Role Model Our World Needs RN

To all those who still haven’t understood the real meaning of feminism and why the world needs it, you ought to watch a 5-year-old perfectly describing the true essence of the term.

While featuring in a documentary series, “The Secret Life of 4, 5 and 6-Year-Olds,” 5-year-old Eva explains why it is important for women to go to work and vote.

She may be just 5, but she’s not shying away from being tagged as a feminist. And, that too, a proud one!

Teaching karate moves to a young boy, she also shuts him up with a funny yet fitting reply when he says that women can’t be scientists.

“I extracted the DNA from a banana once,” Eva says.

And, to conclude she has only a simple message:

“Boys aren’t better than the girls. They are exactly the same.”

“THEY ARE EXACTLY THE SAME!” she emphasizes.

And, here’s how Twitterati applauded the young but headstrong feminist:

COME THROUGH EVA, MY FEMINIST QUEEN #slo5yo — david chipakupaku (@DavidChippa) February 9, 2017

Eva is my new feminist icon. https://t.co/jIkMrw4gmT — Cath Poucher (@CathPoucher) February 17, 2017

@Channel4 @sam_conrad1 My god that girl, what absolute bad ass! I love her! She gives me so much hope for future generations. pic.twitter.com/43ZWjmjTgb — Saima 🤔 (@SaimaFerdows) February 17, 2017

Eva from the new series of #slo5yo is so politically clued up on gender and identity, she is literally incredible! @slo5yo — jodie (@chxdie) February 17, 2017

It’s so encouraging to see that young girls like Eva are being instilled with the right set of values, motivation, and learnings. I can now safely say that the future of our world is in good hands!