Saturday, February 18 2017, 10:43:56
Jayati Godhawat

IWB Blogger

This 5-Year-old Girl Is The Feminist Role Model Our World Needs RN

  •  February 18, 2017

 

To all those who still haven’t understood the real meaning of feminism and why the world needs it, you ought to watch a 5-year-old perfectly describing the true essence of the term.

While featuring in a documentary series, “The Secret Life of 4, 5 and 6-Year-Olds,” 5-year-old Eva explains why it is important for women to go to work and vote.

She may be just 5, but she’s not shying away from being tagged as a feminist. And, that too, a proud one!

Teaching karate moves to a young boy, she also shuts him up with a funny yet fitting reply when he says that women can’t be scientists.

“I extracted the DNA from a banana once,” Eva says.img_2 (1)

And, to conclude she has only a simple message:

“Boys aren’t better than the girls. They are exactly the same.”

“THEY ARE EXACTLY THE SAME!” she emphasizes.

And, here’s how Twitterati applauded the young but headstrong feminist:

 

 

 

 

 

It’s so encouraging to see that young girls like Eva are being instilled with the right set of values, motivation, and learnings. I can now safely say that the future of our world is in good hands!

