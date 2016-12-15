Surabhi Srivastava Encourages Women To Voice Out Their Abortion Choice

We are at that age when we ‘logically’ question almost everything that has been a part of our judiciary, our traditions, our religious norms and many other things that contribute to our thoughts.

This particular initiative explains the need to own our body and decide it’s fate and is one of its kind in the country. Started by Surabhi Srivastava, a Mumbai-based young woman who likes to call herself an intersectional feminist and reproductive justice activist, Voice Your Abortion (VYA) brings to light the stories of women who wish to speak out their thoughts and experiences why they chose abortion.

Here’s an excerpt of our conversation.

JWB: How was Voice Your Abortion born?

Surabhi Srivastava: During the election campaign of 2008 I was studying in New York when Obama was running for the presidential elections. Amidst several issues, one was abortion, and both candidates were expected to have a strong position on it. Honestly, it felt weird to me that people had such strong feelings about the issue, given that back in India no one ever talked about it.

I eventually started working at CREA, a feminist human rights organization based in Delhi, and that is when I realized the context of abortion. The problem here was that no one was even talking about it! So we didn’t have politicians or celebrities taking a stance on this issue. Basically, the issue was not even on the table.

JWB: What did you do then?

Surabhi Srivastava: Having worked with several activists around the topic of abortion, I wanted to also reach out to women directly and hear from them about their abortion experiences. Hence the idea of ‘voice your abortion’ came about and I decided to launch the project in Sept 2016.

I had also been a little jaded by the experience of working at a nonprofit for 3 years! Haha

JWB: And what role does the husband play as a part of Voice Your Abortion (VYA)?

Surabhi Srivastava: I think that’s really for the woman to decide. One woman whose story I published did tell her husband that she was planning to share her story. As of VYA, we don’t require them to share it with anyone; and almost with all stories, women have chosen to remain anonymous.

JWB: Break the stereotype about good and bad abortion for us.

Surabhi Srivastava: Well, that’s a pretty persist stereotype around abortion. So, basically, if a woman gets an abortion for a “good reason,” say she was raped, or the fetus has an abnormality, if already has children and is married, then those abortions are considered socially acceptable. In fact, even the law in India allows abortion only under certain conditions, deepening the line between good and bad abortions

So for instance, the condition in the law right now around the failure of contraception only applies to married women. Although there are amendments pending to the law (and no one knows when they will be accepted by the government), such conditions further stigmatize abortion as “good” and “bad.”

So if a woman is unmarried and becomes pregnant and chooses to have an abortion or one who doesn’t want children ever and goes for abortion will be categorized in the ‘bad abortion’ category.

JWB: So what would be your advice to women who are made to go through this ‘self-guilt’ if they decide to go for an abortion?

Surabhi Srivastava: So the bottom line is that if a woman, for whatever reason, chooses to have an abortion, she must have access to safe, legal, available and fully-funded abortion service. I believe they are the best judges of their circumstances, and if they think having an abortion is the way to go, then we must respect that.

I think the problem is also that we don’t trust women, you know. We don’t trust them to make informed decisions about their bodies and lives. And this let me tell you isn’t just an Indian thing, this is seen around the world. In fact, abortion rights activists from Ireland have coined the phrase #TrustWomen

JWB: What are the problems with our abortion law that you would like to point out?

Surabhi Srivastava: The biggest problem, in my opinion, is that abortion is not a right in this country. So, only under certain conditions can women access abortion. A progressive abortion law would be one that makes abortion available on demand to all women, irrespective of caste, class, etc.

JWB: What do you think holds women back in voicing their choices?

Surabhi Srivastava: Well, the fear of backlash is one. But honestly, I think women in India have never been asked about it. That safe space doesn’t exist really, and through VYA, we are trying to create that safe space.

JWB: What role does religion play in stigmatizing abortion?

Surabhi Srivastava: I think it plays a vital role. I mean, of course, evangelical Christianity and Catholicism both consider abortion a sin, and so does Hinduism for that matter! But it’s also connected broadly to the idea that women are supposed to become mothers and raise a family. So how can a woman want to abort? I think both religion and culture intertwine when it comes to taboo around abortion.

JWB: One of your most emotional conversations with a woman that you’d like to share?

Surabhi Srivastava: All are emotional in some way or the other, but this woman, whose story we haven’t published yet, talked about how after she had an abortion in her early 30s, the doctor told her how the fetus was resisting, and it became very difficult to take the fetus out. Despite being in her 60s, she still feels very guilty about what she had done, and she blames herself to this day about having an abortion.

What appalled me was that her abortion was first-trimester abortion when the fetus couldn’t feel any pain but still she had been traumatized by the doctor to the extent that she felt she should have committed murder and ended her life.

What I am trying to convey is that this is message most women get, and they feel ashamed and guilty about having made a perfectly good choice for them.

JWB: What is your personal learning from these stories that you hear?

Surabhi Srivastava: I think the most important learning is that we can’t put abortion experiences into neat little boxes. The stories are as diverse and different as women themselves that I have interviewed so far, and what unites them is their dedication to gaining control over their lives by making this decision.

JWB: Have you been ever threatened or asked to stop what you are doing?

Surabhi Srivastava: Not threatened. At least not yet! Haha. But yes I have been told that this project wouldn’t work because India isn’t ready for it.

JWB: What did you reply?

Surabhi Srivastava: Oh I replied that I don’t think in my lifetime India will be ready and since I don’t believe in an afterlife, this life is all I have got to work, and I am more than willing to take that risk.

JWB: How do you convince women to share their stories?

Surabhi Srivastava: All of them have willingly come forward to share their stories. So at VYA we believe in ethical storytelling framework, which means that we don’t convince women to share their stories. It totally depends on them, if and when, where, how and how much they want to share.

JWB: And what is the process for these women to share their stories with VYA?

Surabhi Srivastava: Well, so far women have written to me and then I have met them personally.

But sometimes meeting may not be possible so in that case I usually try and have a phone call because they do have to sign an informed consent form before sharing their story.

If you had undergone the abortion and today, you wish to talk about it; you can message here. Your identity will be kept confidential.

This article was first published on November 29, 2016.