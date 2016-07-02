Read The ‘Anokhi’ Stories Of These Four ‘Jugaadu’ Jaipur Women

Let’s talk about the word ‘jugaad’ for a bit. What does it mean to you? For me, jugaad is to make maggi with the help of the water heater. Jugaad for me is to iron my clothes with a hair straightener when I don’t have a choice!

Keeping the concept of ‘jugaad’ on mind, Star Plus, in collaboration with Dainik Bhaskar jugaadoed an event together, where they invited four Jaipur women to share their stories with the women of Jaipur.

And, our very own Lady Boss, Ana, was also invited to be a part of the panel! Yay! After we finished dancing with joy, and Lavanya flaunting her newly learned ‘belly dancing’ skills in the process, our team visited the unique, Anokhi, event.

The concept was derived from the story of Anokhi from the Star Plus show “Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyar Kya Karein?” The panelists were seated on the stage, and many Jaipur housewives had assembled with their jugaads.

RJ Mrs. Sharma introduced the panelists and it all began.

After being welcomed by Bhaskar’s Mrunal Purohit, one by one, the panelists shared their story lives with the audience.

Kamla Poddar

I was married at a very young age and wanted to do something for myself. It was in 94 when I had to get to working, my family was going through a rough patch, financially. To put an end to all of that, I decided to work. However, I had to think like a normal Jaipur woman in order to get what I wanted. Slowly, I started to impart my ideas.

Anastassiya Savchenko

RJ Mrs. Sharma joked that it was rather difficult for her to pronounce Ana’s surname. *giggles* Ana agreed.

If I pronounce my name for you, you’ll probably think it is ‘anesthesia,’ and we all will fall into a deep sleep, and that’s something we don’t want!

My story began when I came to India with only a hundred dollars in my pocket, that money was spent paying for the luggage overweight. But, none of it mattered, because, my husband was there waiting for me at the airport. It has been a difficult journey, yes. Today, Jaipur Women Blog exists because your stories exist. Today, Jaipur Women Blog has a following of over 1,00,000 women per month, and the blog has been penetrating different cities of India and beyond, where New Delhi, New York, Mumbai & London are some of the top cities, apart from Jaipur. And, that’s what we do, we share your stories, Jaipur Women Blog is a platform for you.

Rachna Ghiya

It was after three years of working with a company that I decided that I wanted to do something different. I realized that I wasn’t living my life under my own conditions, and that was the first rule of living life!



I spent about one year figuring out what I wanted to do! I explored myself and started looking for things that the market wanted. Today, my venture makes animated videos for startups. If you’re new, and want advertisements, you can approach us, and we’ll give you what you need at very reasonable rates. Recently, I started my second venture which brings entrepreneurs together and organizes trips for them.

Nidhi Gupta

All my life, I had wanted to be a commercial Pilot. Sadly that dream didn’t come true. But, my brother and I decided to do something out of the blue. We started working on a Solar project since it was a booming sector. Being a girl, it was slightly difficult for me to spend days at a stretch in rural areas. Slowly, our focus shifted from installing plants in rural areas to selling small solar projects to different people, so that they could make a living out of it. Today, our company has a turnover of more than 500 crores.

After the panelists introduced themselves, the women were asked to show their work of jugaad to them. One by one, they brought their prepared jugaads. And this is what it looked like:

Soon after, the chefs of Hotel Shakun, shared their jugaad recipes with us. These recipes were perfect in the time of urgencies. Imagine, if a guest abruptly shows up at your place! The panelists shared some tips, and chefs taught the women how to prepare jugaads.

Dahi Sule, Baingan Lazedar & Homemade Cheesecake

Most of the women in the audience were housewives, who were thriving to do something with their lives. And when Rachna Ghiya asked this question, most of them raised their hands.

“How many of you want to have a venture of your own?”

Ana gave them some information about WOmanagers. Remember?

“WOmanagers is JWB’s concept to get the women in Jaipur to work from home and with flexible timings. Do you like organizing events?”

Many women raised their hands.

“JWB gives you the opportunity to come ahead and organize your own events and we’ll share all the profits with you.”

The women in the audience were already inspired, and guess what? Many of them, even though hesitantly, stepped ahead and we think that we successfully managed to get some WOmanagers!

The event closed with everyone tasting the jugaads showed by chefs. Now we know their secrets!

Photo Courtesy: Rishab Lodha