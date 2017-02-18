Read How These 2 Delhi Girls Are Preventing Several School Girls From Dropping Out

Poverty, availability and accessibility are and have been the three major reasons why children drop out of school. However when we talk about girls, according to a United Nations survey, 20% of them drop out after hitting puberty.

To overcome this hurdle that has quite prominently come in the way of girls’ education in our country, two Delhi school going girls started providing menstrual guidance in Government Schools.

Saranya Das Sharma along with her friend Aamiya Vishwanathan together ensured that girls in government schools in the city get a year-long sanitary napkin supply. No matter how trivial the issue of menstrual hygiene seems, it is an important one.

“I consider myself a woman’s right advocate. I read that girls actually have to leave school because their schools don’t have facilities and they can’t afford basic products like pads. Given that I am also a school-going girl, this didn’t sit right with me. So, I spoke to my friend, and we decided on what we could do to help these girls out,” explains Saranya.

These young girls make sure their studies do not get affected hence conduct workshops in between their classes. In their urge to help young girls, Project Sashakt was born. And not only did they decide to distribute sanitary pads to young girls, as a part of their initiative, they also pledged to tackle the environmental hazard of it.

“I read in another article that women during their lifetimes end up generating a lot of sanitary waste and that’s definitely not good for the planet. Hence we decided to source and hand out biodegradable pads to women.”

Through the initiative, Saranya and Aamiya teach young girls how to use and dispose sanitary napkins and discuss basic hygienic practices like bathing and washing hands. They also address subjects which have always been a taboo in our society and explain why they should not be ignored.

Not only this, they often locate and visit doctors and inform girls about them. Once their workshop is completed, they deliver the first set of pads to the girls. After doing this, they either send out boxes on a monthly basis or leave the approximate amount with the school to distribute later.

Although they started a few months ago, the girls have already distributed a year’s supply of sanitary napkins to approximately 200 girls across the city with an aim to increase their reach to 1000 girls and 20 schools in total.