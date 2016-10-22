Mumbai’s Himanshu Reveals How Hot It Was Inside The Closet Before Coming Out

Remember we told you about 28-year-old Mumbai-based Himanshu Singh who wrote an open letter about his sexuality on Facebook? Like us, thousands of strangers shared his ‘Came Out Of The Closet’ post.

An excerpt from the post says:

“There are so many people out there who are still struggling to come out. I just want to give a message that you are not alone and I am with you. Somehow the below lines inspired me to come out – “We don’t have to be ordinary, Make your best mistakes,

‘Cause we don’t have the time to be sorry, be the life of the party!

I’m telling you to take your shot it might be scary, Hearts are gonna break,

But we don’t have the time to be sorry, so baby be the life of the party!”

Let’s learn more about this roaring voice and incredible courage…

At the age of 28, you braved yourself up and came out of the closet. Was it hot in there all those years?

It was incredibly suffocating! I was bombarded with questions like ‘who’s your girlfriend,’ ‘when are you getting married?’ Claustrophobic is the word.

Feeling good now?

Maroon 5’s ‘She will be loved‘ is in the loop and I can breathe freely. I don’t care if someone is judging me.

I see people showering love on your FB timeline.

I wrote those words at the beginning of the year and only published them earlier this month. I went through them many a time before making them public. I wanted to ensure they convince every soul that there is nothing unnatural about me or others like me.

I didn’t check my Facebook page for next 30 hours. When I did, I realized I had received not a single negative comment or message in my inbox.

What was the most moving message?

Someone called me to thank. He said he was about to end his life that very day but my post changed everything. I am glad I could impart hope in him.

Your photo in the post quotes Benjamin Mee. Describe your ’20 seconds of courage.’

It took me years to earn those twenty seconds. They were precious and helped me manifest the power from within.

What do you do when someone tells you ‘it’s not normal’?

I laugh, and once I am done, I tell them how badly they need to correct their basics.

How many times have you heard ‘it’s just a phase?’

Once this friend told me not to worry and that I can get medically treated. It’s sad how some of us think like this.

You are a brilliant photographer. What kind of stories attracts you?

I look for the depth. I go for solo photo walks to capture the faces we see every day but know nothing about.

What’s been your favorite so far?

The story of this smiling woman who told me about the physical and mental abuse she is going through in her marriage. The irony evident in her picture is amusing.

Should we keep an eye on your page for an interesting story?

I had recently shot two beggars sharing a cigarette. So yes, that’s coming up next.

What do you want to zoom out from your life?

Nothing. I want to keep the bad memories with me, after all, they taught me to be a fighter.

After opening up, do you think your life mission has changed?

I have only become more determined about it. Socially, I want to reach out to schools/colleges to educate students about our community. Indian educational system doesn’t include a thing about it, and that’s why the lack of education has turned into hatred. Our love might be illegal, but it’s not unnatural and unethical.

Personally, also, I want to conduct dialogues. I seek to travel more and understand cultures around the world. I firmly believe that meeting new people polishes you as a human being.

You are a Business Analyst, a Photographer, and a Writer. In your post, you’d mentioned that you want to learn Piano. What else is in your bucket-list?

I want to attend a music school and also learn keyboard someday.

Blurt out one fun fact about you that your date should know before going out with you!

I am a breakneck when it comes to taking actions.

Let’s end our conversation with how you’d concluded your open letter. *Mic dropped* …Anyone up for a drink? What’s your favorite drink?

Ha-ha! It’s Rum with coke.

It was beautiful talking to Himanshu. However, I will always regret asking him one question which I haven’t included above – ‘When did you understand you are gay?’

I immediately realized how mindless I sounded. How could someone experience a precise moment to understand his/her sexuality? I never had any ‘magical’ moment that made me realize I am straight. Apologies, Himanshu. I mourn my words. Thank you for being so compassionate and being wonderful throughout the talk.

Pictures are Himanshu’s own.