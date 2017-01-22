JLF Musical Nights: Read How Singer Sam Amidon Crushed Our Hearts With This Information

The Jaipur Literature Festival is not just about literature. You already know it if you’ve been attending the fest for a while now. Every day of the festival concludes with a musical night. Ah, beautiful music under the cold starry night. That’s the dream.

If last night wasn’t magical enough, Beth Orton and Sam Amidon did the rest of the trick. I remember how I was in the middle of a session when the big screen played one of the duo’s songs. That’s when I knew that I had to attend their session.

I developed an instant crush on Sam. Well, it was the magical moment, and of course, his voice, too.

Beth and Sam’s melodies were like someone had drawn me the most de-stressing bath, or like I was in a Thai Spa.

I happened to catch up with the duo and asked them a few questions:

Me: Sam, do you take stress-buster walks in the middle of gigs, often?

Sam: Usually, we have a quiet room to pace back and forth in nervously. So, here, I have this big open space to pace back and forth, nervously. *Laughs*

Me: Have you ever fallen in love with a fan in the crowd?

Sam: I can’t. And, that’s because my wife is standing right next to me. That’s my official answer.

*Heartbreak LOL*

Me: How do you recharge your voice?

Sam: We just need to make sure that we get enough sleep. When I was twenty, I could be up all night, play gigs, but that just cannot happen anymore.

Me: How’s your experience been, jamming with the Rajasthani Folk Artists?

Beth: I’d have to say, amazing. What’s cool is that in the rehearsals they are so focused, and when we got up on the stage with them, it was completely different.

Sam: And, we were like, whoa!

Me: Since the two of you are married, I’d like to know the quarrels you have while working together!

Beth: I find his handwriting stressful. So, he cannot write the setlist. I feel like he’s shouting at me. And I say, “Oh God! STOP SHOUTING AT ME!”

Well, I’m sure it must be difficult, but at the same time, super fun to be in love with your partner, especially when you’re traveling the world together and playing music. That’s the dream, right?

Right!