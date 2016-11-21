International Protocol Consultant Shital Mehra Shares With JWB Her Uber Cool Networking Tips

Dear women! Hail! This article is a treat for your entrepreneurial and corporate instincts. We present to you an insider take on corporate etiquettes and soft-skills coming from India’s leading Business Etiquette & International Protocol Consultant: Shital Kakkar Mehra. Remember we attended her session sometime back at the FICCI FLO Jaipur Chapter event? The uber cool and useful networking tips that she talked about?

Well, we have more of her wit to share with you all. Read on as she hops on-board with JWB through an email-interview.

JWB: What got you interested in the world of Corporate Etiquette and International Protocol?

Shital: I was living in the US when I first heard about this industry. I was trained & certified by an international school and when I moved back to India, I started my business. Initially, it was very tough. However, the liberalization reforms of the early 90s started showing results and by 2004 India looked very different – Indians were communicating, negotiating and working with teams across the world and there was a need to learn soft skills.

JWB: Being a woman, was the journey of making a grand mark in this field difficult?

Shital: Not at all. I work with senior professionals and I have faced no problems at all. In any case, my seminars on business etiquette promote gender-neutral business arena as it exists globally.

JWB: From your experience of training professionals and MNCs across Asia, how would you rate the progress of women professionals/entrepreneurs? On a scale of 1 to 10, 10 being the highest and 1 being the lowest. Explain.

Shital: In India, women entrepreneurs have grown in the past decade and are doing very well. Regarding professionals, companies are making huge efforts to ensure that there are more women occupying the C-suite. Companies have incorporated diversity laws, created WINs (Women India Network) and mentoring sessions for women employees. Even the Company Law has been amended to ensure that there is adequate representation of women at the board level. The next decade is going to see many more such positive changes.

JWB: How well are Indian women doing as compared to women from other countries?

Shital: If you consider the developed world, women entered the workforce more than 80 years ago. In comparison, Indian women started this journey only 15 years ago. Having said that, we are on the right path and are gathering speed!

JWB: Is it okay for an entrepreneur to rely solely on his/her employees for professional networking? If not, why?

Shital: Not at all – everyone needs to build their own networks both in the personal and professional space. In today’s world, every professional/entrepreneur needs to build bridges with people from all walks of life. Our lives are interconnected and it’s a proven fact that smart networking is the fastest & cheapest way to get the work done, especially in a relationship-driven culture like India.

JWB: The businesswomen in Jaipur and in many other parts of the country rely hugely on their male counterparts such as brothers, husbands, fathers, for professional networking. What according to you are the reasons for this?

Shital: Women in India are shy – we are our biggest critics! We hold ourselves back and are our biggest obstacle.

JWB: Your suggestions to these women?

Shital: Ladies, please don’t hold yourselves back. Please step outside your comfort zone and see the magic– you will learn new things, meet new people and improve your own visibility.

JWB: The quintessential networking mantra that every woman should follow?

Shital: Dress smart, walk with confidence, a crisp self-introduction and you are ready to mingle!

JWB: What is the most intriguing query which you have come across from a woman entrepreneur?

Shital: A common one is “Will I be perceived as aggressive or pushy if I speak with a stranger at a business or socio-business event?”

JWB: While MNCs pay stern attention to soft skills, a lot of entrepreneurs totally ignore their importance. Your take on this fact?

Shital: While entrepreneurs believe that they are their biggest brand, they should focus on making investments in themselves. Every year set aside a budget/time to upgrade your skills.

JWB: Tell us about some of your personal victories as a woman in the business scenario.

Shital: I have been lucky that men and women have equally supported me in my journey so far.

JWB: One etiquette rule that you like to or want to break?

Shital: Using my cell phone while billing at the cash register!

JWB: Men do a lot of business over ‘drinks’. Any tips for women who do not prefer to engage in drinking?

Shital: Don’t feel guilty or embarrassed that you don’t drink alcohol – it’s your choice and be proud of it. Accompany your male colleagues for team/ business drinks and contribute to the conversation at the table. In case you feel the men would like to drink longer or move to an after-party, politely excuse yourself.

JWB: Three golden rules that you would like to tell the women of Jaipur about email-etiquette?

Shital:

Make emails short and crisp as most people read messages ‘on the go’

Use words to show emotions and not emoticons

Never send an email if you are angry or upset

Let us pledge to inculcate these soft skills, shall we ladies? Tell us how that goes!