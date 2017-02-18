Here’s Why Dabur Apologized To The 9 Y.O. Who Refused To Drink Their Juice

Time and again there are ads made that denote objectification of women while perpetuating stereotypes.

Similarly, a recent Dabur juice sexist ad was added to the list. Showing zero tolerance towards sexism, 9-year-old Mriganka Majumder from Guwahati was fuelled with rage and refused to drink the juice her father got for her.

Wondering why?

Well, she pointed out that the back of Dabur’s Real Juice had content saying “Should also make him smile.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Mriganka’s father said, “Last Sunday, I bought a carton of Real fruit juice for my daughter. When we reached home, she came to me after a while and said she would not drink the juice as it is written in the carton that it is for ‘him’ not ‘her’.”

The father-daughter duo even wrote to Dabur but received no response.

They then decided to write to the Union Ministry and Union Minister of Women and Child development. Maneka Gandhi approached Dabur directly.

Gee, Dabur we wonder what would you have done had Maneka Gandhi not written to you. Maybe the little girl would’ve received no response at all.

Dabur quite promptly responded to her post saying they had no intention of being gender biased in their packaging and they would make sure they change the content in the coming time. Dabur said, “We will make the necessary amendments to avoid any such misunderstanding in the future.”

Some of you might think this to be too little an issue to get in touch with the Women and Child Development minister. But, hey, tell me something?

Are we ready to be a part of the world that is okay with using one gender by default? Why is it assumed that if you cannot specify a gender, in particular, it’s best to use “him”.

Because that’s not how it works anymore.

Good job, little one. You did a great job for making the brand think twice before they give their next tagline.