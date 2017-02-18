Here’s Slaying Kareena Kapoor’s Body-Shamers With Her Kickass GIFs

Kareena Kapoor Khan has become a role model for all the moms-to-be and the new moms by embracing her new size. What’s more? She’s not shying away from flaunting it. And, why should she?

Recently, Kareena launched the cover of her dietician friend, dietician Rujuta Diwekar’s book, Pregnancy Notes.

While talking to the media, she also revealed how she has been body-shamed and trolled online for her post-pregnancy weight.

“I had just delivered, and it was like 45 days, and I had gone somewhere. I happened to read some comments and they were like ‘she is so overweight’. I was like that is so unfair. I just delivered, and it has only been 45 days. They were like, ‘Why is she going out’. I am like, ‘That is the most normal thing to do’.”

The actress spoke openly about the 18 kilos that she has put on during pregnancy and also confessed that she is in no rush to lose the post-pregnancy weight either. And, till then, Bebo is shutting the shamers with her “whatever” attitude.

“I am out and about, and I am flaunting my size, whether people feel that I am still overweight. Or that I shouldn’t be wearing leggings because my thighs are looking too fat, or my calves are looking too fat.”

And, for all the women out there, she has only one message: Love your body, love yourself.

“The beauty of pregnancy is that you are bringing a life into this world. It doesn’t matter what your size or shape is. The idea is to just embrace it.”

Kudos to you, Kareena!