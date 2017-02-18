Saturday, February 18 2017, 10:44:03
Here’s Slaying Kareena Kapoor’s Body-Shamers With Her Kickass GIFs

  February 18, 2017

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan has become a role model for all the moms-to-be and the new moms by embracing her new size. What’s more? She’s not shying away from flaunting it. And, why should she?

Recently, Kareena launched the cover of her dietician friend, dietician Rujuta Diwekar’s book, Pregnancy Notes.

While talking to the media, she also revealed how she has been body-shamed and trolled online for her post-pregnancy weight.

Image result for kareena kapoor whatever gifs

TopYaps

“I had just delivered, and it was like 45 days, and I had gone somewhere. I happened to read some comments and they were like ‘she is so overweight’. I was like that is so unfair. I just delivered, and it has only been 45 days. They were like, ‘Why is she going out’. I am like, ‘That is the most normal thing to do’.”

Image result for kareena kapoor whatever gifs

Tenor

The actress spoke openly about the 18 kilos that she has put on during pregnancy and also confessed that she is in no rush to lose the post-pregnancy weight either. And, till then, Bebo is shutting the shamers with her “whatever” attitude.

Image result for kareena kapoor whatever gifs

Tenor

“I am out and about, and I am flaunting my size, whether people feel that I am still overweight. Or that I shouldn’t be wearing leggings because my thighs are looking too fat, or my calves are looking too fat.”

Image result for kareena kapoor whatever gifs

ScoopWhoop

And, for all the women out there, she has only one message: Love your body, love yourself.

“The beauty of pregnancy is that you are bringing a life into this world. It doesn’t matter what your size or shape is. The idea is to just embrace it.”

Image result for kareena kapoor whatever gifs

bollywooddhaba.com

Image result for kareena kapoor koffee with karan gifs

The fractions

Kudos to you, Kareena!

