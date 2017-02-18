Film ‘Private Violence’ Shows Why It Isn’t Easy To End An Abusive Relationship

Whenever people come across any news or incident of the domestic abuse, the first question that comes to their mind is, “Why did she stay? Why the hell didn’t she just leave?”

Well, this is exactly what this new dark documentary on domestic violence wants to change.

The documentary film, ‘Private Violence,’ aims at depicting the complexities of domestic abuse and why ending an abusive relationship is not as easy as it looks.

Cynthia Hill, the film director told in an interview to The Huffington Post, “We don’t understand this issue as a society. We all think domestic violence is bad, but we tend to still push it behind closed doors – it makes us uncomfortable,”

“When the lights come up and someone finishes watching this film, if they don’t ask “why doesn’t she just leave,” then I feel like I’ve done my job. That’s the first step of finding other, better questions to ask.”

The movie revolves around two characters, Deanna Walters, a mother who was brutally battered and almost murdered by her estranged husband, and Kit Gruelle, an advocate who has worked with the domestic abuse survivors for 30 years.

The documentary depicts the challenges Walters and other survivors face as she pursues charges against her abuser.

The film also focuses on Kit Gruelle, who advocates for domestic violence victims as she herself is a survivor.

“We have to recognize that this behavior is a choice,” Gruelle said in the interview. “It’s not that ‘he’s out of control,’ it’s that he thinks he has the right to control and abuse his wife or girlfriend or kids. People talk a lot about entitlement. This is one of the worst forms of entitlement there is, the sense that men feel entitled to control and abuse and coerce and intimidate their partners.”

Here’s the harrowing trailer of the film:

P.S. You can know more about the film here.