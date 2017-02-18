Film Director Vijayeta Kumar Tells IWB How ‘The Blouse’ Won Over Film Critics

My husband doesn’t read my blogs. Writing doesn’t interest him. As is routine, I rambled on my day’s outline to him in the evening. Something this time caught his attention. It was the story of Shyam who wants to get his wife, Roopa, the perfect blouse stitched by the famous tailor Babu. No wonder the world wants to know what happens next!

Shyam is the protagonist of Vijayeta Kumar’s short film Blouse. Originally written as Naap by Sanjay Kumar, Vijayeta adapted the short story into a film that has gone on to be screened at more than 15 international film festivals and has won the best script award at the Jaipur International Film Festival and the best short film award at the New York Indian Film Festival.

The Blouse is in the news again. It is being released on TVF play as a part of Chaar Cutting which is a compilation of 4 award winning short films.

Vijayeta has been busy with work, and we finally found time for our quick little correspondence about her life as a film director and an unabashed member of the Twitterati. She goes by the name of SacredInsanity and sums herself up in three words: whips, quips, and swinging hips!

Vijayeta Kumar spills all in answers to these 15 questions.

Me: What is so sacred about your insanity?

V: I don’t take myself seriously. So it’s the insanity that becomes important. We are all insane. I just accepted mine right away.

Me: Why do you create films?

V: Because I was terrible in studies but great at making up stories. So I thought why not explore that as a career option? So here I am, and I love it.

Me: Tell us more about your humor.

V: Daily life low-brow humor. It’s everywhere, in our conversations and interactions. From a simple transaction to buy milk at the grocery store to a conversation with an autowallah – I live for those moments.

Me: How hard is it? As an independent filmmaker, how do you find space to put your expressions out there?

V: Pretty hard. But it’s important to make the most of every opportunity you get, to showcase your work. Keep learning, keep growing. No one will give way to you. You have to jostle and shove and find your own space.

Me: Where is Blouse now? What did the experience of Blouse leave behind?

V: Blouse is on TVF Play right now, as part of Chaar Cutting – an anthology of four short films. It was a great experience, and I really learned a lot from it. Also, it was my first short film, so it’s always going to be special.

Me: Does being a woman in the world of cinema affect ones’ journey?

V: Yes, to a certain extent it does. And not just in India, the world over, women filmmakers find it a tad bit harder to make themselves heard and their stories more visible. But it’s slowly changing now.

Me: You seem quite vocal about your opinions on social media. As a filmmaker, do you think one can have an opinion on strong matters without the fear of having a release stalled?

V: That is a tricky situation. A lot is at stake when you have a film due for release. A lot of money and careers ride on that film. So I fully understand why a director or producer would play it safe and be politically correct about it. It’s a lot of hard work by a lot of people, and it deserves to be out there. So you have a responsibility towards everyone involved.

Also, it’s a bit unfair to generalize this trend with filmmakers. The same situation also goes for writers, journalists or anyone else who works in a very public space.

Me: One thing you would like to tell Trump on Twitter.

V: Nobody likes Trump, and nobody can tell him anything. He wouldn’t listen. But he’s currently the most entertaining person on Twitter. Actually, in the world.

Me: You retweeted an article on the depiction of rape in Indian cinema. Issues of faulty characterization and subject in films that boast of stars like Roshan! How does this change?

V: It will change if more people are vocal about it and voice their opinion. The intentions aren’t wrong, but a lot of times nuances get lost.

When rape is just a plot device, and the actress just a prop to help the hero be more heroic. Trivialising rape. https://t.co/Q5WkS4L7nv — Vijayeta (@SacredInsanity) January 28, 2017

Me: How do we make filmmaking more accessible and viable for young girls?

V: Encourage them to tell their stories. To explore their world, with a camera or with a notebook. Start from scratch. It’s really very simple. Nowadays, all you need is a camera phone, some basic tutorials online and you’re good to go.

Me: Your film of the year?

V: Dangal and La La Land

Me: What’s next?

V: Another short film and maybe a web-series.

Me: One film you wish had never seen the light of day?

V: Umm, pass.

Me: What to you is freedom to dream? And is the definition different for a man and a woman?

V: Everyone is free to dream. I don’t think dreaming is restricted by gender.

Me: Do you, as a filmmaker, think you can make a difference in this world of industry and consumerism. Are we as storytellers, as important as the engineers, industrialists, businessmen, the lawyers? Why do we continue in this lone journey?

V: Everyone makes a difference in their own little way, and everyone is important. There shouldn’t be any self-importance attached to any career. It’s not a competition. I can’t do what a lawyer does, and vice-versa.

But what’s important is to be honest with what you do. Try and make a difference to someone. It won’t change the world. But if it makes someone happy, or think something differently, that’s great.

Vijayeta Kumar can be reached at vijayetakumar@gmail.com.