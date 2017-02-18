Esha Gupta Rides The Mission To Prove India Safe For Solo Women Travelers

So, I can’t really ride a bike, if I could, I’d probably be bringing it to work, and letting all the kids swing it for a ride. But, I’m not that cool, sigh.

But, hey, I enjoy reading stories of bikers, their journeys, and experiences. It sometimes even makes me wonder if their backs hurt while going for such long trips. I got in touch with Esha Gupta, a.k.a. Lone Gal Traveler, based in Bengaluru, who is traveling alone on her bike to make a point.

India is safe for women. Do you hear that, dear world?

Me: We read that initially when you asked for your friends’ bikes, they refused because you were a woman. How many rejections did you face before you bought your first bike?

Esha: Haha, that’s not true! My friends are open-minded, and absolutely do not believe in prejudice. The only reason they refused to give me their bikes was because they were very possessive about them, which now stands true for me, too. I don’t let anyone sit on Mikey’s rider seat, let alone riding it!

Me: Did you know how to pick the right bike with the right specifications?

Esha: It took me three months of research to decide on the bike. The priority was obviously one to suit my height of 5’1” & the other was I should be able to handle the weight by myself even if the bike tilts over. No dependencies on anyone.

I narrowed down to Bullet & Avenger but picked up an Avenger ‘coz of its weight & quieter engine.

Me: What are some of the highlights of traveling solo?

Esha: Well, you get to be your master. You get the freedom of choice, and the decision-making is quicker!

Me: What was one place during your journey that tempted you to stay?

Esha: It would be unfair if I point my finger at one destination! I think I can safely say that I wanted to stay back almost everywhere!

Me: During your expedition, did your heart ever say “Ab bas. Aur Nahi ho paayega.”?

Esha: Never ever ever ever ever! I love traveling, discovering new places and meeting new people.

Me: Have you managed so far to show through your journey that India is safe for solo women travelers?

Esha: I think the people around me can tell that better. I’ve completed my task & will continue to travel solo whenever I wish to. No fears can bind me down.

Me: Do you have an imaginary travel partner?

Esha: Nope. I am my own best company. I talk to myself.

Me: Have you taken a life decision while you were on the ride?

Esha: Quite a lot of them, I believe. Being a solo traveler gives you a lot of time to think about a lot of random things & you learn to follow your heart.

Me: Give some planning tips for a woman who wants to kick start with a solo trip.

Esha: Here are a few tips!

Be confident. It shows.

If you are nervous, plan short trips around till you develop your instincts & confidence. Gradually, you can extend the tenure of your trips.

Develop & learn to follow your instincts.

Don’t let baseless fears & rumors rule you until your instincts kick in.

Remember, you live once, so don’t plan for the next time. Enjoy the moment when you are there.

Don’t be scared of talking to men. There are loads of good ones around.

Travel light.

Mix with local people, talk to them. They will always be your best guide & you get to taste the local flavor too.

Respect the local culture & live them.

When in trouble, don’t feel shy or embarrassed to ask for help. But meanwhile, put your common sense to use too.

Me: How to choose the right hotel/ guest house for a solo woman traveler?

Esha: Using your instincts matters a lot. Feel the energy of a place & the people there. Check out the rooms – I personally go for well-lit & ventilated places. Being open & point-blank about questions like “no issues for a solo woman staying” & “nobody troubling or knocking on the door in the middle of the night” helps them to understand that you are no-nonsense types. Also, ask the reception directly for local police station location & contact no.

Most of them would give a room closer to reception. Or else you can demand one if it gives you a more secure feeling.

Personally, I have never demanded anything specifically ‘coz I have felt that they take more care of you when they know you are a single woman traveling alone & you know your business around. Nobody wants to mess up their business name if you are a strong woman meaning business, it shows.

Do interact with the staff limitedly about local sites to visit around & local food. Keep your chats with room staff & other room occupants limited only.

Do check your door locks & bolts for functioning, bed for bed bugs & toilets for cockroaches before confirming on the room.

Keep your alertness & common sense open, while handling issues.

Most of all, if you are nervous, it will show, so either change for another hotel which gives you a better feel OR be confident of your choice.

Me: What is the stupidest question you’ve faced during your travel?

Esha: “Do you feel India is safe for a solo woman traveler?” Considering I am traveling solo & am a woman, I don’t know how to answer that question.

Me: The most inspiring conversation that you’ll cherish for years to come.

Esha: Almost every person’s story is inspiring if you take heed. Everyone has a story & every story has inspiring points, their strengths, their fears they’ve overcome. It’s very rare that somebody’s life journey has been without struggles & goals. You share your story positively & out comes their story of positivity.

Strength begets strength. Positivity begets positivity. Courage begets courage & inspiration begets inspiration. There is no dearth of such stories around. You just have to initiate a conversation that way.

Me: Did you eat alone throughout your expedition? Or, did you make new lunch-friends every time?

Esha: Eating alone initiates new friendships. Yes, I ate alone, but I interacted freely with the waiters, the receptionists if my mood beckoned & if they had time to spare.

Most often than not, the staff in local eateries would approach me themselves, asking about the bike & then me & then my journey & in no time, I am not eating alone.

I remember in Munnar, a couple of boys sat down to chat with me & turned out they were local bikers. In Malpe beach, the owner of the eatery on seeing me ride in alone called over his partner, who was a biker, who then called up his female biker friend. They both were heading their own biker clubs in Udupi. We sat & chatted for long & are still in contact till date. Needless to say, I didn’t have to pay the bill.

Me: What’s one destination you recommend to start safely?

Esha: All & None. You need to be alert & relaxed everywhere. Baseless fears won’t help but staying guarded all the time will take away the fun out of your trip. Keep your instincts strong & enjoy your travel. You’ll notice that the more you travel solo, the more enjoyable & comfortable you become – with self, too.

Me: What are the necessities every woman should carry while on a solo trip?

Esha: First & foremost – Strong instincts. Rest all depends on where you are traveling to & how.

Me: What are some apps that helped you throughout your journey?

Esha: Google Maps, Whatsapp & Facebook. I am a technically challenged person, so I keep electronic devices to a bare minimum & use them only when necessary.

This interview was first published on August 2, 2016.