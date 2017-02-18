Beyonce’s Golden Dress At Grammys Will Give All Moms-To-Be A Perfect Pregnancy Outfit Idea

Making her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy, Beyonce stunned us with her look at The Grammy’s this year.

Covered from head to toe in gold, Queen Bey made a jaw-dropping appearance looking like a Goddess! Adorned in golden head gear and a sheer metallic dress, with a matching gold necklace, Beyonce looked stunning in her maternity avatar.

What was even more interesting in her attire, was the intricate detail that most of you might have missed. Mommy to be decided to use her portrait motif on the waist line of her gown looking over her twins.

Peter Dundas, who created the gown took his inspiration from Gustav Klimt, Erté. He told Vogue, “I like creating stories within a garment. It was a fun way to celebrate the moment for her.”

In fact, the sun rays covering the head gear were also symbolic of Oshun, the West African goddess of fertility, love, and prosperity.

Beyonce you nailed it, of course!