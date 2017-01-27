Are You Ready For Our No-Filter Talk With These Two Quirky Gay Men?
- January 27, 2017
“I could give up flirting with other men but I am not a quitter.”
It was during JLf’17 and while hanging out with my Gay-bff, Shashank, that I came up with the idea of hosting a rapid fire round with gay men. And that’s how I met the very fashionable quadragenarian Subhashish Mandal.
Scroll down to scandalize yourself *wink*
Favorite body part?
Subhashish: My back because it has a lovely tattoo carved on it.
Shashank: My nipples.
Prints or monotone?
In chorus: Prints, any day.
What’s the most irresistible thing you find in your date?
Subhashish: Humor.
Shashank: Eyes.
Turn-off?
Subhashish: Bad breath.
Shashank: Liars.
Message for Homophobic?
Subhashish: Get a life.
Shashank: Get over yourself AND your pettiness.
And, message for those who are yet to come out of the closet?
Subhashish: Embrace who you are. If you don’t have the courage to come out to your parents or friends, at least, gather the courage to come out to yourself.
Shashank: Carry yourself well. Don’t try to be someone else and fuck it.
How old were you when you lost your virginity?
Subhashish: I was in grade 9.
Shashank: For me, it was 2002.
Subhashish: I’m sure you remember the date and time, as well.
Shashank: No.
*Subhashish rolls eyes*
Shashank: It was August of 2002. I was in Pune, and it was drizzling outside. Very romantic.
What do you prefer wearing on a date night?
Subhashish: It depends on what the agenda is.
Shashank: I mostly invite my dates at home, so, nothing.
Subhashish: Well, that makes things easier and quicker.
How do you make the first move?
Subhashish: Oh, I am bad at it.
Shashank: I wait for his move.
Till what extent can you go to woo your crush?
Subhashish: I traveled to a new country assuming this guy likes me, too. Psst, I still wear my heart on my sleeves.
One night stand or a romantic phone talk?
Subhashish: Obviously, a one night stand.
Do you like size-zero guys?
Subhashish: Lean men are a no-no.
Shashank: I mean, look at us!
Sent nudes to anyone?
Subhashish: All. The. Time.
What do you want to steal from your friend’s wardrobe?
Subhashish: Shoes from Anupam Poddar.
Shashank: Subhashish’s rings.
Cuddle or a quickie?
In chorus: Quickie.
Strangest place you’ve done it in?
Subhashish: Beach, elevator, market and changing rooms.
Shashank: Suicide point, under a bridge, haunted house, in front of his house.
Subhashish: What??
Cheapest buy, considering gay men are incredibly stylish.
Subhashish: A pair of pyjamas in Rs. 50.
Shashank: A scarf in Rs. 50. *high-five*
Most romantic moment?
Subhashish: In London, sitting by the riverside and watching the city’s hush-hush silently.
Shashank: I was visiting Jaipur for the first time with my date a few years ago. We decided to exchange kisses everytime we see a monument.
Favorite position?
Shashank: We’re gay, we bend both ways. Duh.
Photo courtesy: Chhaveesh Nokhwal
