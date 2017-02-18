After Setting Up Footpath & Slum Pathshalas, Juin Needs Our Help To Build A Hostel For Slum Kids

Memories of school are something that each one of us has treasured, and will probably continue to treasure it for the rest of our lives. Do you remember how we used to look for khopchas to hide during a class we didn’t wish to attend?

In those carefree days, we never knew that there are many for whom education is a luxury. Juin Dutta of Pathshala Classes had discovered it way before we could.

“I’ve had a reasonably happy childhood! I’ve had a beautiful family, my teachers were wonderful and always inspired me to become a better person. My father was in the Trade Union and my mother was a teacher, too.”

Juin started a pathshala for the kids that live on footpaths and slums. And for her, the motive was simple: imparting education to them.

There are so many dreams trapped behind the huts that stand without doors or fancy curtains. I caught up with Juin Dutta to dig into these dreams:

Me: In an interview, you mentioned that you concentrate on teaching human values. How do you build in the values of gender sensitization in these children?

Juin: These kids don’t discriminate by gender like adults. Well, sometimes, maybe the boys won’t clean their utensils, but if you tell them, they’ll do it. They really have other things to be worried about. They see hardship in every aspect of their lives. And, say if there’s a group of friends, you’ll find both boys and girls.

Me: What is the general schedule of the kids coming to the Pathshala?

Juin: It’s more hectic than you can imagine. They begin their day at 7 in the morning. It is then that they attend afternoon schools, some of them even go to sell pencils or showpieces in front of the malls in Vadodara.

We have made it a point to teach them that no matter what they do in life they should never beg or steal. And, you’ll find it really surprising that they oblige to these things.

Often I get calls from people asking me what I teach these kids. Do you know who these calls are from? The ones who tried to offer money to the kids without buying the ‘pencils!’

Most importantly, we are learning a lot from these kids. We are revisiting the values we were taught ages ago.

Me: Have the children ever shared any of their dreams with you?

Juin: Okay, so there is this child, his name is Vinod. Vinod is a super boy! He comes to the Pathshala early morning. He then goes to the afternoon school and then goes to work. He comes back home at 11.30. He lives alone, and his only family is his sister. All the money that Vinod had saved these three years went to his sister’s wedding. Just imagine how proud his sister is! When I asked him what he wanted to do when he grew up, his answer brought tears to my eyes.

“Madam, aapke jaise pathshala kholna hai. Kyuki humaare liye aap ho, magar baad me jinko apke jaiso ki zarurat hogi, tab bhi toh koi hona chahiye.”

Me: How is the condition of education in Government schools different from Private ones?

Juin: See, the education differs on every level. I’ve worked with two private schools. The quality of education rises with the price. Let’s face it. Do you know there are many children who are studying in Government schools in classes 7 or 8 and cannot even read the Hindi alphabet!

Me: A value you learned from the children?

Juin: There was a student named Kaanu in my class. Oh, I forgot to mention that we have a student-hostel with a capacity of 9-10 children. Anyway, Kaanu was an essentially bright child. He always told me, “Ma’am, please take me to the hostel or my mother will take me away. She doesn’t want me to study!” I didn’t realize that postponing his relocation to the hostel would make his mother take him away. And what I feared, actually happened. It was too late, the mother beat him up and took him far away from the Pathshala.

I still regret not being quick enough.

Me: What would you say is the difference between the way they and we perceive things?

Juin: As we mature we realize that nothing is permanent. Such is not the case for these kids. They move from one place to another like vagabonds. Home doesn’t really exist in their dictionary. Wherever they get affection or even the slightest bit of happiness, they move forward.

Me: What is one thing private school kids should learn from slum kids?

Juin: That they believe in sharing. And, for them, there’s no joy bigger.

Me: If given a wish for the children, what would you ask for?

Juin: I long to make a hostel for these kids that can accommodate about 100 students. We’ve gotten the land, and now we’re struggling to establish the structure.

Me: How can people contribute to helping you build up the hostel?

Juin: You can visit our website and donate for the children. Hopefully, then, at least in Vadodara, there will be no more struggling Kaanus.